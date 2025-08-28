Anlon Healthcare IPO Surges with 3.30 Times Subscription

The initial public offer (IPO) of Anlon Healthcare Ltd experienced substantial demand, being subscribed 3.30 times by Thursday, the second day of its share sale.

The Rs 121-crore IPO attracted bids for 4,39,34,124 shares against the 1,33,00,000 shares on offer, as per the data from the NSE.

Retail Individual Investors displayed significant interest, with a subscription rate of 22.32 times their allocated shares. The non-institutional investors' quota was subscribed 2.09 times, while the portion for Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs) saw a 1.01 times subscription rate.

