Groww's IPO Greenlit: A Fintech Powerhouse Prepares for Massive Market Debut

Billionbrains Garage Ventures, the parent company of stock broking firm Groww, has received approval from Sebi for an IPO aimed at raising between USD 700 million and USD 1 billion. The Bengaluru-based firm anticipates a valuation of approximately USD 7 billion, making it a significant fintech listing in India.

Billionbrains Garage Ventures, the parent company behind Groww, has successfully secured approval from the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) to launch its much-anticipated initial public offering (IPO). The offering is anticipated to raise between USD 700 million to USD 1 billion, according to industry sources.

This green light marks an important milestone for the Bengaluru-based investment platform, projecting a valuation of about USD 7 billion. Industry observers note this IPO is set to be one of the largest fintech listings in India, owing to Groww's significant market presence.

With over 12.3 million active clients, Groww holds a commanding 26 percent market share in India's stock brokerage domain as of August 2025. Utilizing the funds from this IPO, Groww aims to advance its technology and drive business expansion, specifically positioning itself for future growth in the Indian fintech sector.

