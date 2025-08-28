Left Menu

Amit Shah's Assam Visit: Strengthening BJP and Launching Key Projects

Union Home Minister Amit Shah visits Assam for two days to bolster BJP's strategy and inaugurate key development projects. His itinerary includes meetings, inaugurations of the Brahmaputra wing at Raj Bhavan and the National Cyber Forensic Laboratory, and cultural celebrations.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah arrived in Guwahati (Photo/@himantabiswa). Image Credit: ANI
Union Home Minister Amit Shah arrived in Guwahati on Thursday evening, marking the beginning of a strategic two-day visit to Assam. The visit focuses on strengthening the Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) organizational efforts and launching significant developmental projects in the state.

Upon his arrival, Shah was greeted at the Lokpriya Gopinath Bordoloi International Airport by Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, along with senior BJP officials. He quickly proceeded to the Assam BJP headquarters, where he led a pivotal core committee meeting attended by key political figures including Chief Minister Sarma, Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal, and State BJP President Dilip Saikia.

In a move to boost cybersecurity, Shah announced the inauguration of the National Cyber Forensic Laboratory the following day. His packed schedule also encompasses inaugurating the newly constructed Brahmaputra wing of the Raj Bhavan, reviewing the progress of the Jyoti-Bishnu Cultural Complex, and attending the centenary celebrations for Assam's first non-Congress Chief Minister, Gaurap Borbora.

