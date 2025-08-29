Elon Musk Seeks Dismissal of SEC Lawsuit

On Thursday, billionaire Elon Musk took a significant legal step by filing a motion to dismiss a lawsuit brought against him by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

The lawsuit alleges that Musk waited too long to disclose his substantial investment in Twitter during 2022, a move the SEC views as non-compliant with regulatory requirements.

After acquiring Twitter, Musk renamed the platform to X. His legal team is now prepared to challenge the SEC's accusations in court.

(With inputs from agencies.)