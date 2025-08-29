Left Menu

Elon Musk Seeks Dismissal of SEC Lawsuit

Billionaire Elon Musk has filed a motion to dismiss the SEC's lawsuit, which claims he delayed disclosing his significant stake in Twitter in 2022. Following his acquisition of Twitter, Musk rebranded the company as X. Musk's legal team aims to contest the allegations in court.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 29-08-2025 09:00 IST | Created: 29-08-2025 09:00 IST
Elon Musk Seeks Dismissal of SEC Lawsuit
Elon Musk

On Thursday, billionaire Elon Musk took a significant legal step by filing a motion to dismiss a lawsuit brought against him by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

The lawsuit alleges that Musk waited too long to disclose his substantial investment in Twitter during 2022, a move the SEC views as non-compliant with regulatory requirements.

After acquiring Twitter, Musk renamed the platform to X. His legal team is now prepared to challenge the SEC's accusations in court.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Indian Container Cargo Defies Geopolitical Turbulence with Promising Growth

Indian Container Cargo Defies Geopolitical Turbulence with Promising Growth

 India
2
Cultural Unity and Diplomatic Ties: Modi's Enchanting Tokyo Visit

Cultural Unity and Diplomatic Ties: Modi's Enchanting Tokyo Visit

 Japan
3
South Korea's Political Turmoil: Former Leaders Indicted

South Korea's Political Turmoil: Former Leaders Indicted

 South Korea
4
Goa and Odisha CMs Condemn Alleged Remarks Against PM's Mother

Goa and Odisha CMs Condemn Alleged Remarks Against PM's Mother

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Indian universities face integrity crisis amid rise of AI-assisted cheating

Future healthcare professionals curious but unprepared for AI and robotics integration

Blockchain boosts trust, efficiency and security in global data supply chains

AI and IT innovations propel agriculture toward the era of smart farming

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025