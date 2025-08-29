Urjit Patel: From RBI Governor to IMF Executive Director
Urjit Patel, former Reserve Bank of India Governor, is now the Executive Director of the International Monetary Fund. Appointed for a three-year term, Patel's previous experience includes roles at the IMF and as Deputy Governor of the RBI. His expertise spans finance and economic sectors.
- Country:
- India
Urjit Patel, the former Governor of the Reserve Bank of India, has been appointed as the Executive Director of the International Monetary Fund (IMF), according to a statement by the Personnel Ministry.
Patel, who became the 24th Governor of the RBI on September 4, 2016, resigned before completing his term due to personal reasons, stepping down on December 10, 2018. The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet approved his new role at the IMF for a period of three years, as cited in an order dated August 28.
Notably, Patel is the first central bank governor since 1990 to leave office early. His career also includes significant contributions as Deputy Governor of the RBI, and previous roles at the IMF where he worked on reforms in India's financial sector.
