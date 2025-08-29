BRO Battles Landslides to Restore Connectivity in J&K Amid Weather Alerts

The Border Roads Organisation (BRO) began operations on Friday to clear roads in the Pir Panjal mountain range. This move follows landslides caused by adverse weather, which blocked connectivity in the Rajouri district. The BRO's efforts come as the India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued alerts for Jammu and Kashmir.

Local resident Ram Krishan expressed relief, stating, 'The ongoing construction work is providing significant relief, as roads are being restored tirelessly by the BRO. This construction is bringing much-needed connectivity back to the area.'

The IMD has issued a yellow alert for districts including Poonch, Reasi, and Rajouri, predicting thunderstorms and lightning on Friday. An orange alert warns of heavier rainfall over the weekend in several districts, including Jammu. In response, all schools in Jammu are closed until August 30.

Chief Minister Omar Abdullah reviewed the flood situation, expressing relief that the Union Territory narrowly avoided a major crisis. The decision to close schools emphasizes the region's commitment to safety and education, with online classes being considered where possible.