Adani Power's $3 Billion Greenfield Thermal Project in Bihar

Adani Power announced on Friday the receipt of a Letter of Award (LoA) for establishing a 2,400 MW greenfield thermal power plant in Pirpainti, Bhagalpur district of Bihar, costing USD 3 billion.

The LoA, granted by Bihar State Power Generation Company Ltd (BSPGCL), involves a 25-year electricity procurement plan, supplying power from the upcoming ultra-supercritical plant, which is designed for high-efficiency and sustainability.

The plant is not only a significant step in supporting India's growing electricity needs but also expected to create up to 12,000 jobs during construction and 3,000 when operational, providing crucial energy security for the future.