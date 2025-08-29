Left Menu

Adani Power's $3 Billion Greenfield Thermal Project in Bihar

Adani Power has received a Letter of Award to set up a 2,400 MW thermal power plant in Bihar with a $3 billion investment. This project, located in Bhagalpur's Pirpainti district, aims to meet the increasing power demands of India and will generate significant employment opportunities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 29-08-2025 10:33 IST | Created: 29-08-2025 10:33 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Adani Power announced on Friday the receipt of a Letter of Award (LoA) for establishing a 2,400 MW greenfield thermal power plant in Pirpainti, Bhagalpur district of Bihar, costing USD 3 billion.

The LoA, granted by Bihar State Power Generation Company Ltd (BSPGCL), involves a 25-year electricity procurement plan, supplying power from the upcoming ultra-supercritical plant, which is designed for high-efficiency and sustainability.

The plant is not only a significant step in supporting India's growing electricity needs but also expected to create up to 12,000 jobs during construction and 3,000 when operational, providing crucial energy security for the future.

