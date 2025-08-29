Landslides Disrupt Vaishno Devi Yatra, Stranded Pilgrims Receive Aid

The Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Yatra has been halted for the fourth day in Katra as relentless rainfall and landslides continue to create havoc in the region. Devotees have been left stranded, with many forced to return home without experiencing the darshan of the revered shrine.

Stranded pilgrims, like Sushil Singh, expressed their sorrow over not being able to visit the shrine. "We've been here for three days. It's disheartening to leave without darshan," Singh shared. Meanwhile, Ballu Balram, who traveled with a group of 60, paid tribute to the victims of the disaster.

Adding support to the pilgrims, the Katra Hotel Association announced it would provide free accommodation. Rakesh Wazir, President of the association, assured assistance to travelers in need during this tough time. Meanwhile, officials confirmed 18 train cancellations post-landslide devastation.

