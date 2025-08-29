Left Menu

Landslides Disrupt Vaishno Devi Yatra, Stranded Pilgrims Receive Aid

The Vaishno Devi Yatra faces suspension for the fourth day due to landslides triggered by heavy rainfall, leaving pilgrims stranded in Katra. Local hotel associations offer free accommodations to those affected. Over 30 lives were lost in the calamity, with many injured.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 29-08-2025 12:44 IST | Created: 29-08-2025 12:44 IST
Landslides Disrupt Vaishno Devi Yatra, Stranded Pilgrims Receive Aid
Devotee named Sushil Singh (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Yatra has been halted for the fourth day in Katra as relentless rainfall and landslides continue to create havoc in the region. Devotees have been left stranded, with many forced to return home without experiencing the darshan of the revered shrine.

Stranded pilgrims, like Sushil Singh, expressed their sorrow over not being able to visit the shrine. "We've been here for three days. It's disheartening to leave without darshan," Singh shared. Meanwhile, Ballu Balram, who traveled with a group of 60, paid tribute to the victims of the disaster.

Adding support to the pilgrims, the Katra Hotel Association announced it would provide free accommodation. Rakesh Wazir, President of the association, assured assistance to travelers in need during this tough time. Meanwhile, officials confirmed 18 train cancellations post-landslide devastation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Vijaydurg Port Revives: Ro-Ro Ferry Set to Transform Konkan Travel

Vijaydurg Port Revives: Ro-Ro Ferry Set to Transform Konkan Travel

 India
2
Opposition Unites: Reddy's Vice Presidential Candidacy Gains Uddhav Thackeray's Support

Opposition Unites: Reddy's Vice Presidential Candidacy Gains Uddhav Thackera...

 India
3
Britain Bars Israeli Officials from Key Defence Trade Show Over Gaza Conflict Escalation

Britain Bars Israeli Officials from Key Defence Trade Show Over Gaza Conflic...

 United Kingdom
4
Golden Chapter: Operation Sindoor's Triumph Against Terrorism

Golden Chapter: Operation Sindoor's Triumph Against Terrorism

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Hidden Divide: How Debt and Wealth Shape Household Reactions to Interest Rates

From Airports to Aviation Fuel: ADB’s Market Solutions Power Green Investments

AI and Satellites Monitor Sustainable Rice Cultivation Amid Punjab’s Groundwater Crisis

Open-Source AI Model Predicts Groundwater Levels for Proactive Water Governance

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025