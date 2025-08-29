Life-Threatening Toy Magnets: Doctors Save Siblings After Emergency Surgeries

In a heart-pounding medical emergency, a team of doctors in Faridabad worked around the clock to save two young siblings who suffered life-threatening internal injuries after ingesting toy magnets. The three-year-old boy and his four-year-old sister required complex surgeries at Amrita Hospital.

The children, admitted on consecutive days, faced severe abdominal trauma. Pragyan, the younger, had ten magnets in his intestines causing multiple tears, while his sister Hitanshi endured similar damage from six magnets. The hospital described these magnets as 'silent killers' due to their ability to cause severe internal injuries without immediate symptoms.

Dr. Nitin Jain led the surgical team, using advanced imaging to meticulously reconstruct the children's damaged intestines. After weeks of critical care, both siblings were discharged, with doctors urging parents to avoid magnetic toys and seek immediate help if magnet ingestion is suspected.