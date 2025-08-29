Left Menu

Life-Threatening Toy Magnets: Doctors Save Siblings After Emergency Surgeries

In a critical medical case, doctors in Faridabad, Haryana, perform emergency surgeries on siblings who ingested toy magnets. The operations highlight the severe internal injuries caused by these 'silent killers'. This incident underscores the dangers of magnetic toys and the urgent need for parental vigilance.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 29-08-2025 14:08 IST | Created: 29-08-2025 14:08 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a heart-pounding medical emergency, a team of doctors in Faridabad worked around the clock to save two young siblings who suffered life-threatening internal injuries after ingesting toy magnets. The three-year-old boy and his four-year-old sister required complex surgeries at Amrita Hospital.

The children, admitted on consecutive days, faced severe abdominal trauma. Pragyan, the younger, had ten magnets in his intestines causing multiple tears, while his sister Hitanshi endured similar damage from six magnets. The hospital described these magnets as 'silent killers' due to their ability to cause severe internal injuries without immediate symptoms.

Dr. Nitin Jain led the surgical team, using advanced imaging to meticulously reconstruct the children's damaged intestines. After weeks of critical care, both siblings were discharged, with doctors urging parents to avoid magnetic toys and seek immediate help if magnet ingestion is suspected.

