Monsoon Fury: Nanded Battles Severe Floods as Rivers Rage

Maharashtra's Nanded district is grappling with severe floods triggered by relentless rainfall, submerging communities and disrupting lives. Over 5,000 people have been evacuated, and approximately 1,500 remain trapped as the Godavari, Manar, Manjara, and Lendi rivers surpass safety levels. Authorities have urged heightened vigilance with Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis closely overseeing developments.

Nearly 69 out of 93 revenue circles in Nanded have experienced excessive rainfall, with Kandhar and Malakoli hit hardest, recording 284.50 mm. CM Fadnavis noted that the situation remains manageable, albeit challenging, especially in Biloli, Deglur, Dharmabad, and Mukhed talukas, exacerbated by water release from Telangana's Nizamsagar and Pochampad dams.

In response, an Army unit has been summoned from Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar and schools in the area have been temporarily closed. The Maharashtra Disaster Management Department reports six fatalities across the state due to flooding, emphasizing the urgent need for comprehensive preparedness as the Regional Met Office forecasts continued heavy rainfall.

