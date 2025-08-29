Left Menu

Reliance Unveils Ambitious Clean Energy Expansion Plans

Reliance Industries Ltd is heavily investing in the clean energy sector. The company plans to establish mega battery and electrolyzer factories, solar projects, and green hydrogen production by 2032, pivoting from fossil fuels to create a new energy ecosystem focused on sustainable growth.

Updated: 29-08-2025 16:37 IST
Reliance Industries Ltd is spearheading a significant shift towards clean energy, announcing plans to build extensive battery and electrolyzer factories, along with solar and green hydrogen initiatives, as part of its pivot from fossil fuels.

Anant Ambani, Executive Director of Reliance, emphasized the company's goal to create a comprehensive new energy ecosystem. This ecosystem will encompass solar panels, battery storage, and electrolysers to produce green hydrogen and its derivatives for national and international markets.

The company's ambitious plans include developing a solar project in Kutch, Gujarat, on land three times the size of Singapore, and expanding into biofuels from organic waste, highlighting Reliance's commitment to transforming India's energy landscape.

(With inputs from agencies.)

