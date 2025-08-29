Left Menu

India's Forex Reserves Experience Significant Plunge

India's forex reserves fell by USD 4.386 billion to USD 690.72 billion in the week ending August 22, following a previous increase. Significant decreases were noted in foreign currency assets and gold reserves, with a minor drop in India's reserve position with the IMF.

India's forex reserves witnessed a downturn, dropping by USD 4.386 billion to reach USD 690.72 billion as of August 22, according to the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Friday.

The earlier week reported an increase of USD 1.488 billion, culminating in a figure of USD 695.106 billion. However, the following week ended August 29 saw foreign currency assets, a major component of the reserves, decrease by USD 3.652 billion to settle at USD 582.251 billion.

Further declines were observed in other components; gold reserves fell by USD 665 million to USD 85.003 billion, SDRs were down by USD 46 million to USD 18.736 billion, and India's position with the IMF decreased by USD 23 million to USD 4.731 billion during the reporting week.

