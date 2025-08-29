Rising Fiscal Deficit Sparks Concerns in India's Economic Landscape

India's fiscal deficit reached 29.9% of its full-year target by July, the Controller General of Accounts reported, signaling a potential concern for the economy.

This sharp increase from 17.9% at the end of the first quarter marks a notable shift, with the deficit amounting to Rs 4,68,416 crore for April-July 2025-26.

Aditi Nayar of ICRA pointed out that an extension in the income tax filing deadline affected revenue but maintained that state devolution held steady. The month's fiscal dynamics may alter with proposed GST changes.

(With inputs from agencies.)