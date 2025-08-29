Left Menu

Rising Fiscal Deficit Sparks Concerns in India's Economic Landscape

The fiscal deficit of the Indian government rose to 29.9% of its full-year target by July 2025, according to the Controller General of Accounts. This increase is significant compared to 17.9% at the end of Q1. The deficit in absolute terms was Rs 4,68,416 crore.

This sharp increase from 17.9% at the end of the first quarter marks a notable shift, with the deficit amounting to Rs 4,68,416 crore for April-July 2025-26.

Aditi Nayar of ICRA pointed out that an extension in the income tax filing deadline affected revenue but maintained that state devolution held steady. The month's fiscal dynamics may alter with proposed GST changes.

(With inputs from agencies.)

