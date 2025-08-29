Left Menu

Maharashtra Seals Historic MoUs: A New Era of Investments and Jobs

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis announced the signing of 17 MoUs worth Rs 34,000 crore, generating over 33,000 jobs. The agreements span sectors like EVs, solar modules, and defense. Meanwhile, political tensions rise over Maratha quota issues, spurred by recent demonstrations and vocal criticisms against opposition leaders.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 29-08-2025 20:30 IST | Created: 29-08-2025 20:30 IST
Maharashtra Seals Historic MoUs: A New Era of Investments and Jobs
Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Maharashtra takes a significant economic stride with Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis announcing the signing of 17 Memoranda of Understanding (MoUs) totaling approximately Rs 34,000 crore. The endorsements, regarded as a major step towards statewide industrial growth, are expected to create over 33,000 jobs across sectors such as electric vehicles, solar energy, and defense manufacturing.

Apart from lauding the agreements, Fadnavis criticized his predecessor, Uddhav Thackeray, for alleged inaction on the Maratha quota issue. He asked, "During his tenure, can Uddhav Thackeray name one thing he did for the Maratha community?" This remark was met with a defense from Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, who claimed their government had previously secured a 10% reservation for Marathas.

Amidst political tensions, the demand for Maratha reservations escalated, with demonstrators, led by activist Manoj Jarange Patil, gathering at the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus. The protest resulted in minor train delays. Authorities were alerted to manage the situation, which was further exacerbated by heavy rains pushing commuters to seek shelter inside the station.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Torrential Rains Paralyze Manali, Tourist Haven under Siege

Torrential Rains Paralyze Manali, Tourist Haven under Siege

 India
2
Jharkhand HC Tackles Waterbody Encroachment

Jharkhand HC Tackles Waterbody Encroachment

 India
3
Dramatic LA Car Chase Ends in Fatal Police Shooting

Dramatic LA Car Chase Ends in Fatal Police Shooting

 Global
4
Supreme Court Presses for Swift Decision on J&K Book Ban Controversy

Supreme Court Presses for Swift Decision on J&K Book Ban Controversy

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Hospitals adopt AI to advance circular economy and sustainability goals

Machine learning drives breakthroughs in breast, cervical, and ovarian cancer

How digital finance bridges the gap between coastal and inland economies

AI clustering splits the world’s digital economies into two speeds

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025