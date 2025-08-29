Maharashtra Seals Historic MoUs: A New Era of Investments and Jobs

Maharashtra takes a significant economic stride with Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis announcing the signing of 17 Memoranda of Understanding (MoUs) totaling approximately Rs 34,000 crore. The endorsements, regarded as a major step towards statewide industrial growth, are expected to create over 33,000 jobs across sectors such as electric vehicles, solar energy, and defense manufacturing.

Apart from lauding the agreements, Fadnavis criticized his predecessor, Uddhav Thackeray, for alleged inaction on the Maratha quota issue. He asked, "During his tenure, can Uddhav Thackeray name one thing he did for the Maratha community?" This remark was met with a defense from Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, who claimed their government had previously secured a 10% reservation for Marathas.

Amidst political tensions, the demand for Maratha reservations escalated, with demonstrators, led by activist Manoj Jarange Patil, gathering at the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus. The protest resulted in minor train delays. Authorities were alerted to manage the situation, which was further exacerbated by heavy rains pushing commuters to seek shelter inside the station.

