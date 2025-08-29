Left Menu

Karnataka CM Pushes for GST Reform with State Safeguards

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah urged the Centre to couple the proposed GST rate rationalisation with robust revenue protection for states, emphasizing safeguards like a supplementary levy on luxury goods and compensation for revenue losses over five years, as opposition-led states meet to discuss concerns.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 29-08-2025 20:32 IST | Created: 29-08-2025 20:32 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has called for a substantial revenue protection framework to accompany the Centre's GST rate rationalisation plan. His statement comes ahead of the anticipated GST Council meeting, urging safeguards to prevent state financial losses.

Addressing these issues, Siddaramaiah advocated for supplementary levies on sin and luxury goods and a guaranteed five-year compensation mechanism. This bid aims to shield states from estimated revenue losses of 15-20% under the Centre's proposal, which opposition-ruled states assert could result in a Rs 2 lakh crore annual shortfall.

The proposed two-tier GST structure would alter the existing four-slab system, with Siddaramaiah emphasizing that meaningful reforms require protecting states' fiscal interests. The Chief Minister called for cooperative federalism, highlighting Karnataka's concerns about fund devolution and its impact on development and welfare initiatives.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Torrential Rains Paralyze Manali, Tourist Haven under Siege

Torrential Rains Paralyze Manali, Tourist Haven under Siege

 India
2
Jharkhand HC Tackles Waterbody Encroachment

Jharkhand HC Tackles Waterbody Encroachment

 India
3
Dramatic LA Car Chase Ends in Fatal Police Shooting

Dramatic LA Car Chase Ends in Fatal Police Shooting

 Global
4
Supreme Court Presses for Swift Decision on J&K Book Ban Controversy

Supreme Court Presses for Swift Decision on J&K Book Ban Controversy

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Hospitals adopt AI to advance circular economy and sustainability goals

Machine learning drives breakthroughs in breast, cervical, and ovarian cancer

How digital finance bridges the gap between coastal and inland economies

AI clustering splits the world’s digital economies into two speeds

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025