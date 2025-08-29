Karnataka CM Pushes for GST Reform with State Safeguards

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has called for a substantial revenue protection framework to accompany the Centre's GST rate rationalisation plan. His statement comes ahead of the anticipated GST Council meeting, urging safeguards to prevent state financial losses.

Addressing these issues, Siddaramaiah advocated for supplementary levies on sin and luxury goods and a guaranteed five-year compensation mechanism. This bid aims to shield states from estimated revenue losses of 15-20% under the Centre's proposal, which opposition-ruled states assert could result in a Rs 2 lakh crore annual shortfall.

The proposed two-tier GST structure would alter the existing four-slab system, with Siddaramaiah emphasizing that meaningful reforms require protecting states' fiscal interests. The Chief Minister called for cooperative federalism, highlighting Karnataka's concerns about fund devolution and its impact on development and welfare initiatives.

(With inputs from agencies.)