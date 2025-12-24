Delhi HC Urges GST Council: Reconsider Tax on Air Purifiers Amid Crisis

The Delhi High Court has intervened in the urgent matter of air pollution by asking the GST Council to consider lowering or abolishing the tax on air purifiers. This move comes amid increasing public health concerns due to the alarming pollution levels in the capital.

With air purifiers subjected to an 18% GST, there's an ongoing debate about their classification as medical devices, which could reduce the tax burden significantly. The petition underscores the necessity of affordable access to clean air, particularly during this severe air quality crisis.

Though acknowledging the procedural hurdles in convening a GST Council meeting, the court emphasized the urgency and criticized the lack of immediate action. As air quality continues to worsen, the court is pushing for a swift, interim tax relief measure.

(With inputs from agencies.)