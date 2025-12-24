Left Menu

Delhi HC Urges GST Council: Reconsider Tax on Air Purifiers Amid Crisis

The Delhi High Court has directed the GST Council to expedite its decision on reducing taxes on air purifiers due to deteriorating air quality. The court is urging swift action as air purifiers, currently taxed at 18%, may need reclassification as medical devices to ensure public health safety.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 24-12-2025 17:32 IST | Created: 24-12-2025 17:32 IST
Delhi HC Urges GST Council: Reconsider Tax on Air Purifiers Amid Crisis
  • Country:
  • India

The Delhi High Court has intervened in the urgent matter of air pollution by asking the GST Council to consider lowering or abolishing the tax on air purifiers. This move comes amid increasing public health concerns due to the alarming pollution levels in the capital.

With air purifiers subjected to an 18% GST, there's an ongoing debate about their classification as medical devices, which could reduce the tax burden significantly. The petition underscores the necessity of affordable access to clean air, particularly during this severe air quality crisis.

Though acknowledging the procedural hurdles in convening a GST Council meeting, the court emphasized the urgency and criticized the lack of immediate action. As air quality continues to worsen, the court is pushing for a swift, interim tax relief measure.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Winter aid delivery continues in Gaza

Winter aid delivery continues in Gaza

 Global
2
Somalia: Funding cuts impact assistance to millions affected by drought

Somalia: Funding cuts impact assistance to millions affected by drought

 Global
3
UN warns Sudan war entering deadlier phase as fighting spreads in Kordofan

UN warns Sudan war entering deadlier phase as fighting spreads in Kordofan

 Global
4
Borders Ablaze: Thailand and Cambodia's Struggle for Ceasefire

Borders Ablaze: Thailand and Cambodia's Struggle for Ceasefire

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI’s greatest risk is obedience, not autonomy, researchers warn

AI reshapes India’s cybercrime landscape, raising urgent legal, ethical, and forensic challenges

Urban AI surveillance fuels privacy fears and behavioral control

How generative AI is redefining teaching, learning, and academic authority

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025