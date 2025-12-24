Delhi HC Urges GST Council: Reconsider Tax on Air Purifiers Amid Crisis
The Delhi High Court has directed the GST Council to expedite its decision on reducing taxes on air purifiers due to deteriorating air quality. The court is urging swift action as air purifiers, currently taxed at 18%, may need reclassification as medical devices to ensure public health safety.
- Country:
- India
The Delhi High Court has intervened in the urgent matter of air pollution by asking the GST Council to consider lowering or abolishing the tax on air purifiers. This move comes amid increasing public health concerns due to the alarming pollution levels in the capital.
With air purifiers subjected to an 18% GST, there's an ongoing debate about their classification as medical devices, which could reduce the tax burden significantly. The petition underscores the necessity of affordable access to clean air, particularly during this severe air quality crisis.
Though acknowledging the procedural hurdles in convening a GST Council meeting, the court emphasized the urgency and criticized the lack of immediate action. As air quality continues to worsen, the court is pushing for a swift, interim tax relief measure.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Delhi Breathes Easier: GRAP Stage-IV Revoked as Air Quality Improves
Delhi High Court Advocates GST Reduction on Air Purifiers Amid Rising Pollution
Bombay High Court Reprimands BMC Over Air Pollution Inaction
Coal-Fired Power Plants: Catalysts of India's Secondary PM2.5 Pollution
Delhi HC directs GST Council to meet at the earliest to consider lowering of GST on air purifiers in view of worsening air quality.