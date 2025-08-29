Left Menu

Maratha Reservation Rally Causes Commuter Delays in Mumbai

Supporters of activist Manoj Jarange Patil amassed at the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus demanding Maratha reservation, leading to slight train delays in Mumbai. The crowd grew due to heavy rains, necessitating increased security measures and coordination by railway officials and the Mumbai Police.

29-08-2025
Maratha quota protest causes rush at Mumbai's CSMT (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Supporters of activist Manoj Jarange Patil converged at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) on Friday amid their ongoing campaign for Maratha reservation, causing minor disruptions in Mumbai's train services. Authorities were alerted to manage the growing crowd, which swelled due to inclement weather conditions.

Dr Swapnil Nila, Central Railway's Chief Public Relations Officer, reported that CSMT experienced increased footfall as commuters sought shelter from heavy rains. Over 240 MSF staff, along with RPF and GRP personnel, were deployed to ensure smooth operations as train services on the Harbour Line faced delays of up to 10 minutes.

As the protest led by Jarange Patil continues at Azad Maidan, police presence has been strengthened in anticipation of large numbers. Advocating for Maratha reservation, Patil has historically led rallies and hunger strikes, pushing for policies including Kunbi caste certificates and educational benefits for the Maratha community amid the upcoming Maharashtra Assembly Elections in 2024.

