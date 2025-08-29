Left Menu

Consensus on GST Rate Rationalisation Unveiled

Chief Minister M K Stalin announced a consensus draft to ensure fair GST rate rationalisation and safeguard state revenue. The draft, which incorporates views from various states, will be presented to the GST Council. Opposition finance ministers stress the importance of protecting state revenues.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chennai | Updated: 29-08-2025 22:44 IST | Created: 29-08-2025 22:44 IST
Consensus on GST Rate Rationalisation Unveiled
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a bid to safeguard state revenue interests, a consensus draft on GST rate rationalisation has been formulated, Chief Minister M K Stalin reported on Friday. Designed to reflect equitable outcomes, the draft will soon be tabled before the GST Council.

Stalin emphasized that without protecting state revenues, the GST reforms will not be beneficial to the populace. His comments came following a meeting of Finance Ministers from eight opposition-led states in Delhi, who discussed the proposed GST rate changes by the Centre.

During the discussions, Tamil Nadu highlighted the necessity of maintaining state revenues that underpin welfare programs and infrastructure. The discussions culminated in a draft aimed at securing state support for revenue protection while ensuring the benefits of revised rates reach the common citizen.

TRENDING

1
Japan's Expedited Missile Deployment: Strengthening Defense amid Regional Tensions

Japan's Expedited Missile Deployment: Strengthening Defense amid Regional Te...

 Japan
2
R Ashoka Challenges CM Siddaramaiah Over Vote Rigging Allegations and Hindu Issues

R Ashoka Challenges CM Siddaramaiah Over Vote Rigging Allegations and Hindu ...

 India
3
Trump Administration Gears Up for Immigration Crackdown in Chicago

Trump Administration Gears Up for Immigration Crackdown in Chicago

 United States
4
Modi Strengthens NDMA with New Appointments

Modi Strengthens NDMA with New Appointments

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Hospitals adopt AI to advance circular economy and sustainability goals

Machine learning drives breakthroughs in breast, cervical, and ovarian cancer

How digital finance bridges the gap between coastal and inland economies

AI clustering splits the world’s digital economies into two speeds

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025