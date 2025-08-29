Himachal's Swift Action: CM Sukhu Reviews Disaster Response and Relief Efforts

In a concerted effort to address the ongoing disaster situation, Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu convened a video conference to assess conditions in the districts of Chamba, Kullu, Lahaul-Spiti, Kangra, and Mandi. The Chief Minister urged officials to implement rapid relief measures to mitigate the effects of recent calamities.

During the discussion, it was highlighted that stranded devotees were safe and well-cared for with food, shelter, and medical aid arrangements in place. Communication services in Chamba have been partially restored, allowing stranded individuals to contact their families, while pressing for a full restoration across affected areas, Sukhu emphasized the safe return of pilgrims maintained in Chamba Chaugan.

Efforts to reopen roads and restore essential services continue, with reports indicating some routes have been cleared. Sukhu also directed the airlift of supplies to remote villages and instructed district administrations in Mandi and Kullu to facilitate alternate transport routes. The meeting was informed that evacuation operations and service restorations are actively underway.

