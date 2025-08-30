Driving Change: Thane's E-Rickshaw Empowerment Initiative for Transgenders
The Thane Municipal Corporation, in collaboration with the Rotary Club of Thane City, has launched an initiative donating e-rickshaws to transgender individuals for self-employment. This step aims to promote inclusivity and empowerment within the community, emphasizing practical and empathetic solutions to socio-economic challenges faced by transgenders.
The Thane Municipal Corporation has taken a significant step toward inclusivity by donating e-rickshaws to transgender individuals, a move unveiled on Friday. This initiative, in conjunction with the Rotary Club of Thane City, aims to facilitate self-employment within the community.
Municipal commissioner Saurabh Rao, who spearheaded the launch, emphasized the need for society to extend inclusivity beyond mere words. He underscored the importance of tangible actions in providing opportunities to marginalized communities.
Recipient Priya expressed that, for the first time, her community felt recognized as deserving citizens. Rotary Club president Deepali Mahindra added that true empowerment arises from local, practical, and empathetic approaches.
