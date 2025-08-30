Assam's 'Sakhi Express': Empowering Women, Energizing Self-Help Groups

In a significant push towards women's empowerment and the strengthening of self-help groups (SHGs) in Assam, the state government has launched the 'Sakhi Express' initiative. More than 9,700 community cadres have been provided with scooters to enhance their fieldwork operations.

Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma distributed these two-wheelers at a recent function, highlighting the crucial roles played by 'Jeevika Sakhis' and 'Bank Sakhis'. He urged them to bolster the SHG ecosystem across the state. Additionally, the Livelihood Rural Express Scheme introduced 51 business vehicles for Cluster-Level Federations.

The initiative not only aims to empower women but also ensures safer and more efficient travel for community cadres working in remote areas. Sarma also announced monthly financial aid through the Orunodoi scheme and advised the beneficiaries to wear helmets, promising a monthly fuel allowance as well.