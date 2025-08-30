Tamil Nadu Ups Paddy Procurement Price: Relief for Farmers

The Tamil Nadu government, led by Chief Minister M K Stalin, announced an increased procurement price for paddy, setting it at Rs 2,545 per quintal for the Grade 'A' variety. This move, effective September 1, is in line with the party's manifesto promise and seeks to provide generous support to local farmers.

According to state Food and Civil Supplies Minister R Sakkarapani, the state plans to buy 42 lakh metric tons of paddy during the 2025-26 procurement season, including 30 lakh tons of the Grade 'A' variety. This marks a significant government push towards fulfilling electoral promises and supporting rural agricultural communities.

The enhanced procurement price includes a state government incentive, over and above the Centre's minimum support price. Further, efforts to improve storage have been initiated to prevent losses from unnecessary exposure, especially amid frequent rains.