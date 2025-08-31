Explosive Encounter: Bulk Carrier Hit Near Chornomorsk

A civilian bulk carrier, flying the flag of Belize, sustained minor damage after colliding with an unidentified explosive device near the Ukrainian seaport of Chornomorsk. This information was confirmed by two sources to Reuters on Sunday.

Chornomorsk, strategically located in Ukraine's southern Odesa region, is one of the three active Ukrainian ports within a crucial maritime corridor connecting the Black Sea and the Mediterranean.

According to sources, the NS PRIDE's crew was unharmed, and the vessel proceeded with its voyage. It was reported that the ship was empty of cargo at the explosion's time. Earlier, Odesa's governor announced that Chornomorsk had endured a major Russian drone assault overnight, leaving parts of the region powerless due to strikes on energy facilities.

