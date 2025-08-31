Left Menu

Explosive Encounter: Bulk Carrier Hit Near Chornomorsk

A Belize-flagged bulk carrier, NS PRIDE, suffered minor damage after hitting an unknown explosive device near Chornomorsk port, Ukraine. The crew remained unharmed, and local media confirmed no cargo was onboard. The incident followed a significant drone attack on Chornomorsk by Russian forces, causing regional power outages.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kyiv | Updated: 31-08-2025 15:33 IST | Created: 31-08-2025 15:33 IST
Explosive Encounter: Bulk Carrier Hit Near Chornomorsk
  • Country:
  • Ukraine

A civilian bulk carrier, flying the flag of Belize, sustained minor damage after colliding with an unidentified explosive device near the Ukrainian seaport of Chornomorsk. This information was confirmed by two sources to Reuters on Sunday.

Chornomorsk, strategically located in Ukraine's southern Odesa region, is one of the three active Ukrainian ports within a crucial maritime corridor connecting the Black Sea and the Mediterranean.

According to sources, the NS PRIDE's crew was unharmed, and the vessel proceeded with its voyage. It was reported that the ship was empty of cargo at the explosion's time. Earlier, Odesa's governor announced that Chornomorsk had endured a major Russian drone assault overnight, leaving parts of the region powerless due to strikes on energy facilities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Pune Electrician Nabbed in Multi-Lakh Stock Trading Scam

Pune Electrician Nabbed in Multi-Lakh Stock Trading Scam

 India
2
North East Zone Holds Strong to Force Draw Against Central

North East Zone Holds Strong to Force Draw Against Central

 Global
3
Fraudulent Transactions Exposed at Hindusthan National Glass in NCLT Proceedings

Fraudulent Transactions Exposed at Hindusthan National Glass in NCLT Proceed...

 India
4
India beat Japan 3-2 in pool match of men's Asia Cup hockey tournament in Rajgir, Bihar.

India beat Japan 3-2 in pool match of men's Asia Cup hockey tournament in Ra...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Banks turn to AI as digital fraud schemes surge globally

Academic integrity in the AI era hinges on ethical human oversight

AI and XAI integration paves way for smarter, data-driven agriculture

Over 50% of public companies now flag AI risks in SEC filings

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025