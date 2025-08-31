Left Menu

India and China's Strategic Dance: Bridging Differences Amid Global Shifts

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping aim to strengthen trade ties, projecting partnership over rivalry amid global tariff challenges. India and China emphasize peace at their disputed border and explore deeper economic relations while addressing issues like terrorism and fair trade on international platforms.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 31-08-2025 21:21 IST | Created: 31-08-2025 21:21 IST
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping affirmed a collaborative approach at a meeting on Sunday, underscoring development over rivalry amid global trade tensions. The leaders discussed strengthening bilateral trade ties amid U.S. tariff uncertainties.

Modi, attending the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation summit, highlighted India's commitment to improved relations with China, even as the backdrop features escalating Western pressure, particularly from the U.S., following new tariffs. Modi and Xi emphasized maintaining peace at their disputed Himalayan border, a source of tension since their 2020 clash.

Both leaders seek to exploit their economic relationship and address broader regional and global issues, including terrorism, on multilateral platforms. The resumption of direct flights and easing trade restrictions mark steps toward stabilization, yet challenges linger, like the trade deficit and China's interests in Tibet's water resources.

