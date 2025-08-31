From Rivals to Partners: Modi and Xi's Vision for India-China Cooperation

In a major diplomatic move, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping have reached a consensus: the nations are partners, not rivals. During a two-day meeting in China, the pair discussed ways to overcome current trade challenges in the face of global tariff uncertainties.

Modi's visit marks his first in seven years to China, as both leaders aimed to align against Western pressure, especially following recent U.S. tariffs on Indian goods. Discussions focused on reducing the substantial bilateral trade deficit and ensuring stability along the disputed border after the 2020 clashes.

Xi emphasized that China and India should view each other as developmental opportunities. Their meeting is considered a step towards stabilizing relations, with positive indications of resuming direct flights, lifting export curbs, and addressing common regional and global challenges.

