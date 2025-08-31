Left Menu

From Rivals to Partners: Modi and Xi's Vision for India-China Cooperation

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping have agreed to enhance trade ties and improve bilateral relations, focusing on economic cooperation rather than rivalry. Both leaders discussed reducing trade deficits and resolving border disputes to foster stability between the two nations amid global tariff tensions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 31-08-2025 21:59 IST | Created: 31-08-2025 21:59 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a major diplomatic move, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping have reached a consensus: the nations are partners, not rivals. During a two-day meeting in China, the pair discussed ways to overcome current trade challenges in the face of global tariff uncertainties.

Modi's visit marks his first in seven years to China, as both leaders aimed to align against Western pressure, especially following recent U.S. tariffs on Indian goods. Discussions focused on reducing the substantial bilateral trade deficit and ensuring stability along the disputed border after the 2020 clashes.

Xi emphasized that China and India should view each other as developmental opportunities. Their meeting is considered a step towards stabilizing relations, with positive indications of resuming direct flights, lifting export curbs, and addressing common regional and global challenges.

(With inputs from agencies.)

