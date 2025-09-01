Singapore's New Citizens: Bridging Cultures and Communities
Singapore Prime Minister Lawrence Wong emphasized the importance of active participation by new citizens in the community at the National Citizenship Ceremony. With multiculturalism as a key value, new citizens are encouraged to bond with diverse backgrounds. Two individuals were highlighted for their contributions to society, demonstrating the integration and commitment of new citizens.
During the National Citizenship Ceremony, Singapore Prime Minister Lawrence Wong urged the city-state's new citizens to actively contribute to society. Speaking to an audience of 300 new citizens, Wong emphasized the need for engagement in the multicultural community of six million.
The ceremony highlighted the vital role new citizens play in Singapore, with Wong underlining the importance of multiculturalism. He cited the contributions of two individuals: Ye Htut Linn, a co-founder of social enterprises, and Ng Jie Ni, a committed nurse and volunteer.
Both individuals exemplify the spirit of integration and citizenship. Through active community involvement, new citizens join in forging Singapore's diverse future, reinforcing Wong's message that the nation's story is written by all its people, both new and old.
