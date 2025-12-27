Left Menu

Tragedy Strikes Homs: A Community in Mourning

In Homs, Syria, hundreds gathered at a mosque where a bombing killed eight and wounded 18. Saraya Ansar al-Sunna claimed the attack targeting the Alawite minority. Despite the crime scene cordoning, mourners prayed outside, chanting in reverence, highlighting the absence of strict sect boundaries in the mosque.

Updated: 27-12-2025 17:39 IST
Amidst rain and cold, hundreds gathered in sorrow outside a mosque in Homs, Syria, where a bombing had claimed the lives of eight individuals and left 18 injured. The attack at the Imam Ali ibn Abi Talib Mosque, prominent within the Alawite community, sparked a wave of grief and fear.

Preliminary investigations suggest explosive devices were strategically planted inside the mosque, with a group named Saraya Ansar al-Sunna claiming responsibility. The group's targeting of the Alawite minority, an Islamic sect some extremists deem apostates, adds a layer of religious tension to the tragedy.

Eyewitnesses recount the harrowing scene, where the community's renowned openness was marred by violence. In light of the devastation, mourners were forced to pray outside the cordoned-off mosque, uniting in chants despite sectarian divides.

(With inputs from agencies.)

