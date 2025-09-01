Little Pepe: The Meme Coin Game-Changer

The meme coin world is alive with anticipation as Little Pepe (LILPEPE) emerges as a formidable player, with its presale reaching stage 12 at $0.0021 and delivering 110% gains to initial investors. Amidst this, Shiba Inu has partnered with Chainlink to bring a cross-chain burn feature for SHIB, intended to manage supply through burns.

Shiba Inu's approach, leveraging Chainlink's Cross-Chain Interoperability Protocol, aims to trigger SHIB burns on the Ethereum blockchain when transferred across blockchains. However, daily burn activity remains inconsistent, with numbers plummeting by 99.8%, underscoring a subdued price action despite technological advancements.

In contrast, Little Pepe's presale has rapidly raised over $22.5 million, showcasing strong investor interest and community backing. Operating on its own Layer 2 chain with features like anti-bot technology and a Launchpad, LILPEPE has demonstrated noteworthy growth potential, promising a significant upside for investors upon its listing.

