During the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation summit in China, Russian President Vladimir Putin held a meeting with Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan. Putin underscored the importance of Turkey as a steadfast and strategic partner for Russia, particularly in the realm of energy cooperation.

The Russian leader praised Turkey's efforts in mediating the conflict in Ukraine. Putin emphasized that Turkey's role in diplomacy and conflict resolution is highly valued and will remain in demand as ongoing efforts to address the situation continue.

Erdogan's contributions to peace talks demonstrate Turkey's pivotal role within the international diplomatic landscape, reinforcing its status as a key ally for Russia in strategic geopolitical affairs.

