Norway's Sovereign Wealth Fund Backs Orsted Share Issue
Norway's sovereign wealth fund will support Orsted's share issuance proposal during the extraordinary shareholder meeting on September 5. As of June 30, the fund held a 3.17% stake in Orsted, according to Norges Bank Investment Management, the fund's managing body.
On Monday, Norway's sovereign wealth fund announced its intention to vote in favor of Orsted's share issuance proposal at the upcoming extraordinary shareholders' meeting on September 5.
Norges Bank Investment Management, which manages the fund, reported that as of June 30, it holds a 3.17% ownership stake in Orsted.
The decision reflects continued confidence in Orsted's strategic direction within the energy sector.
