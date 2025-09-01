Punjab & Sind Bank Teams Up with Maruti Suzuki for Seamless Auto Financing

Punjab & Sind Bank announced a strategic partnership with Maruti Suzuki Smart Finance on Monday, aiming to enhance financing options for Maruti Suzuki vehicles. The collaboration offers an intuitive, digital pathway for potential car buyers to effortlessly compare and apply for loans, marking a significant step in auto financing solutions.

The Managing Director and CEO of Punjab & Sind Bank, Swarup Kumar Saha, emphasized that this partnership aligns with their commitment to deliver top-notch services to customers. By integrating with Maruti Suzuki, they aim to solidify their presence in the automotive financing arena.

Maruti Suzuki India Limited, renowned for its extensive network covering over 4,000 sales and 5,000 service outlets, continues to lead the passenger car market in India with a diverse product lineup of 17 vehicles spanning various price ranges. This collaboration is poised to offer a seamless digital experience for buyers seeking financing solutions.

(With inputs from agencies.)