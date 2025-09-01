Left Menu

Punjab & Sind Bank Teams Up with Maruti Suzuki for Seamless Auto Financing

Punjab & Sind Bank has partnered with Maruti Suzuki Smart Finance to deliver enhanced digital financing solutions for Maruti Suzuki vehicles. This collaboration offers an end-to-end digital experience for customers to view, compare, and apply for loans, reinforcing the bank's services in the automotive financing sector.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 01-09-2025 16:56 IST | Created: 01-09-2025 16:56 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Punjab & Sind Bank announced a strategic partnership with Maruti Suzuki Smart Finance on Monday, aiming to enhance financing options for Maruti Suzuki vehicles. The collaboration offers an intuitive, digital pathway for potential car buyers to effortlessly compare and apply for loans, marking a significant step in auto financing solutions.

The Managing Director and CEO of Punjab & Sind Bank, Swarup Kumar Saha, emphasized that this partnership aligns with their commitment to deliver top-notch services to customers. By integrating with Maruti Suzuki, they aim to solidify their presence in the automotive financing arena.

Maruti Suzuki India Limited, renowned for its extensive network covering over 4,000 sales and 5,000 service outlets, continues to lead the passenger car market in India with a diverse product lineup of 17 vehicles spanning various price ranges. This collaboration is poised to offer a seamless digital experience for buyers seeking financing solutions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

