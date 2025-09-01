NIVEA and Aseema Unite to Combat Loneliness in India

NIVEA India is making significant strides in its global CONNECT mission by partnering with Aseema Charitable Trust to address loneliness among marginalized communities. This collaboration targets over 3,600 children and 7,200 parents in Mumbai, aiming to provide holistic emotional and social support.

The partnership encompasses three major programs: a Meal Programme, which serves nutritious meals and conducts health check-ups; a Counselling Programme offering therapies to overcome emotional challenges; and a Community Work Centre fostering engagement between parents and specialists.

Beiersdorf AG, the parent company behind NIVEA, continues to champion high-quality skincare and emotional well-being, reinforcing its commitment to a more connected society. NIVEA's innovative approach reflects its dedication to addressing the social isolation epidemic through local and global initiatives.

(With inputs from agencies.)