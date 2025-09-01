Left Menu

NIVEA and Aseema Unite to Combat Loneliness in India

NIVEA India, under its global CONNECT mission, collaborates with Aseema Charitable Trust to tackle loneliness. This initiative focuses on holistic support for children from marginalized communities in Mumbai. By 2026, they aim to partner with parents and specialists worldwide, fostering emotional resilience and social belonging across global society.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 01-09-2025 17:19 IST | Created: 01-09-2025 17:19 IST
NIVEA and Aseema Unite to Combat Loneliness in India
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

NIVEA India is making significant strides in its global CONNECT mission by partnering with Aseema Charitable Trust to address loneliness among marginalized communities. This collaboration targets over 3,600 children and 7,200 parents in Mumbai, aiming to provide holistic emotional and social support.

The partnership encompasses three major programs: a Meal Programme, which serves nutritious meals and conducts health check-ups; a Counselling Programme offering therapies to overcome emotional challenges; and a Community Work Centre fostering engagement between parents and specialists.

Beiersdorf AG, the parent company behind NIVEA, continues to champion high-quality skincare and emotional well-being, reinforcing its commitment to a more connected society. NIVEA's innovative approach reflects its dedication to addressing the social isolation epidemic through local and global initiatives.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
GST Surge: India's Domestic Growth Shines Amid Global Challenges

GST Surge: India's Domestic Growth Shines Amid Global Challenges

 India
2
From Village Dreams to Skincare Success: The Jangid Brothers' Proskire Journey

From Village Dreams to Skincare Success: The Jangid Brothers' Proskire Journ...

 United States
3
India Rallies to Aid Afghanistan as Earthquake Devastation Strikes

India Rallies to Aid Afghanistan as Earthquake Devastation Strikes

 India
4
SUV Impacts Russian Consulate in Sydney; Man Charged

SUV Impacts Russian Consulate in Sydney; Man Charged

 Australia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital inclusion drives sustainable growth but inequalities persist

Breaking the scam cycle: AI intelligence redefines digital payment safety

AI drives shift from human–machine interaction to true cooperation

Smart finance, stronger harvests: Digital inclusion powers food security

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025