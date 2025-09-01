India's Stance on Russian Oil Trade Amid Global Criticism
Oil Minister Hardeep Singh Puri refutes claims of India being a 'laundromat' for Russian oil. He insists India's energy trade is legal and stabilizes global markets post-Ukraine war. Puri stresses India's adherence to international norms and highlights its long-standing role as a major petroleum exporter.
- Country:
- India
Oil Minister Hardeep Singh Puri firmly dismissed claims suggesting India has become a 'laundromat' for Russian oil. Responding to criticism from White House trade adviser Peter Navarro, Puri emphasized that India's energy trade has adhered to global rules, contributing to market stability since the outbreak of the Ukraine conflict.
In his detailed article published in The Hindu, Puri pointed out that India's status as the fourth-largest exporter of petroleum products long predates Russia's invasion of Ukraine. He argued that the nation's export volumes and margins have remained consistent, countering accusations of profiteering.
Puri critiqued the comments by Navarro, underscoring that Russia's oil supply under a G-7 and European Union price cap scheme allows for legal transactions. He highlighted India's compliance with international norms, which prevented a drastic rise in oil prices, maintaining market equilibrium.
ALSO READ
Global Markets React as Wall Street Takes a Holiday
Global Markets React to Ruling on Trump's Tariffs
Global Markets Stir Amid Wall Street Holiday: China Surges, Europe Steadies
Global Markets Wobble Amid Rate Cut Speculations and Trade Uncertainties
Global Markets: Weighed Down by U.S. Data and Legal Uncertainty