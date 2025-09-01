Stoxo Debut: India's First AI-Powered Stock Research Engine Revolutionizes Investing

In a significant stride for investor empowerment, StockGro has unveiled Stoxo, India's pioneering AI-powered stock market research engine. Designed to equip retail investors with precise and timely stock intelligence, Stoxo addresses a critical gap by delivering actionable insights that facilitate informed financial decisions.

Ajay Lakhotia, Founder and CEO of StockGro, emphasized the need for a dedicated research platform, stating that traditional search engines fall short in delivering comprehensive market analysis. 'We're not just offering a tool; Stoxo acts as a research desk in every Indian's pocket,' Lakhotia remarked, noting its potential in transforming how India's investors navigate financial markets.

Available on www.stoxo.club, Stoxo combines AI with insights from SEBI-registered analysts and a vast user base to provide investors with credible answers. By offering clarity and expertise without complexity, Stoxo is set to become an essential companion for India's burgeoning retail investor community.

(With inputs from agencies.)