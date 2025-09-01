Gujarat: A Rising Pharma Powerhouse in India

Gujarat is making substantial contributions to India's pharmaceutical industry, driven by government-backed initiatives and investment opportunities. The state hosts global powerhouses like Sun Pharma, Zydus Cadila, and Intas Pharmaceuticals. The North Gujarat region accounts for 12% of the state's pharmaceutical manufacturing output, highlighting its critical role.

Mehsana stands out with its significant prospects in bulk drug production, Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (APIs), intermediates, and formulations. Supported by firms like Torrent Pharma, which operates a USFDA-approved facility, Mehsana is pivotal in the sector. This plant also produces insulin for Novo Nordisk, marking Torrent as India's sole contract manufacturer of insulin for the company.

Patan complements this industrial growth with a strong base of pharma MSMEs specializing in injectables and formulations. The district is also gaining traction in the MedTech sector with the production of vascular interventional devices and medical equipment like hospital trolleys. Educational institutions throughout North Gujarat support this growth, emphasizing healthcare and pharmaceutical education.

With comprehensive healthcare services across government and private sectors and 318 Primary Health Centres and 75 Community Health Centres, the region benefits from a robust healthcare network. The forthcoming Vibrant Gujarat Regional Conference (VGRC) is expected to significantly influence the pharmaceutical sector's trajectory, fostering collaboration among the government, industry, and academia.