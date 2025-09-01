Left Menu

UCO Bank Manager Arrested in Bribery Scandal

A senior manager at UCO Bank in Mathura has been arrested by the CBI for demanding a Rs 4 lakh bribe related to a loan disbursement. The employee allegedly asked for a bribe to release a pending loan amount of Rs 10 lakh. The CBI caught the manager accepting a Rs 2 lakh bribe.

  Country:
  • India

The Central Bureau of Investigation has apprehended a senior manager of UCO Bank in Mathura, Uttar Pradesh, for allegedly soliciting a Rs 4 lakh bribe in connection with a loan disbursement, sources revealed on Monday.

Officials from the CBI stated that the complainant had applied for a Rs 1 crore loan, with Rs 90 lakh already disbursed but the outstanding Rs 10 lakh being withheld by Garima Singh, who was based at the bank's Kotwali Road branch.

Singh reportedly demanded a 4 percent kickback to release the remaining loan funds. A sting operation by the CBI resulted in Singh's capture along with an intermediary while they were accepting an initial bribe installment of Rs 2 lakh, confirmed an agency spokesperson.

