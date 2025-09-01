Left Menu

Ajay Seth Takes the Helm at IRDAI

Ajay Seth, former Finance Secretary and a 1987-batch IAS officer, has assumed the role of Chairman at the Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India (IRDAI). His appointment comes as IRDAI continues to promote transparency and growth within the insurance industry for the benefit of policyholders and the economy.

Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Ajay Seth, the former Finance Secretary, has assumed his new role as Chairman of India's insurance sector regulator, the Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India (IRDAI). Seth, an experienced 1987-batch IAS officer from Karnataka, retired recently after a four-year stint as Secretary of the Department of Economic Affairs.

Seth took charge as IRDAI Chairman on September 1, 2025, according to a statement from the regulator. The IRDAI is key in safeguarding policyholders' interests and fostering growth in the insurance industry, which includes managing annuities and superannuation payments.

In its mission to benefit the common man and fuel economic growth, IRDAI aims to promote fairness and transparency in financial markets. The organization is also dedicated to building a robust management information system to uphold high standards of financial integrity among market participants.

(With inputs from agencies.)

