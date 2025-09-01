Britain Halts Family Reunification for Refugees Amid Migrant Influx

The British government has announced a pause on refugee family reunification applications as it seeks to reinforce immigration rules. The move is in response to a surge in arrivals, intensifying housing pressures and prompting public demonstrations.

Prime Minister Keir Starmer's Labour government is under scrutiny for its handling of asylum seekers arriving from France. Interior Minister Yvette Cooper revealed an uptick in refugee applications for family reunification, which now happen within a month compared to one or two years previously.

With public dissatisfaction rising, especially amid Nigel Farage's Reform UK gaining support, the government is accelerating asylum processing and forming international deportation agreements. 29,000 people have reached the UK via small boats this year, an increase from the previous year, highlighting the urgency of the issue.

