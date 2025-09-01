Colombian Tax Reform Aims to Raise Billions
The Colombian government has introduced a tax reform bill to Congress aiming to generate 26.3 trillion pesos ($6.54 billion). This reform is designed to fund the 2026 expenditure budget, as reported by the finance minister.
The Colombian government has taken a significant step by introducing a tax reform bill to Congress. The bill seeks to collect 26.3 trillion pesos, equivalent to $6.54 billion, to support the 2026 expenditure budget.
Finance Minister's efforts align with the government's broader economic strategy to ensure fiscal stability and address upcoming financial needs.
As the conversion rate stands at 1 dollar to 4,018.41 pesos, this reform is pivotal for Colombia's economic landscape.
