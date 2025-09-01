Fertiliser Fiasco in Odisha: Coordination Over Crisis
The Odisha government faces criticism over the fertiliser supply chain amid protests. A meeting led by Chief Secretary Manoj Ahuja resulted in directives to enhance coordination for timely distribution. Opposition BJD alleges mismanagement and black marketing, urging proactive measures. Collaboration with transport and enforcement agencies is prioritized.
- Country:
- India
The Odisha government is under fire for mismanagement of fertiliser distribution as protests erupt among farmers. Amid the chaos, Chief Secretary Manoj Ahuja convened a meeting where district collectors were directed to ensure proper fertiliser supply to mitigate the distribution crisis.
Authorities maintain there is no fertiliser shortage but acknowledge transportation delays have disrupted the supply chain. The state reported receiving over 11 lakh metric tons of fertiliser, with increased demand due to satisfactory monsoon conditions this year.
Opposition parties accuse the government of insufficient action, alleging rampant black marketing of fertilisers. The ruling BJD claims recent state efforts are a response to public outcry rather than proactive planning, calling for more substantial measures to address farmers' needs.
(With inputs from agencies.)
