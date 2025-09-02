Left Menu

Gurugram Under Siege: Torrential Rains Trigger Chaos and Protests

Gurugram faces severe disruption due to incessant rainfall, prompting the District Disaster Management Authority to issue work-from-home advisories and online schooling orders. Public safety measures heightened as roads and flights experience delays, spurring local protests against governmental handling of the crisis, and raising concerns of Yamuna River flooding.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 02-09-2025 11:13 IST | Created: 02-09-2025 11:13 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Gurugram District Disaster Management Authority has issued an urgent advisory urging residents to work from home and advising schools to conduct online classes due to heavy rainfall anticipated on September 2. This alert follows a continuous downpour that has already caused significant waterlogging across the city.

According to a post by the Gurugram Deputy Commissioner, the region received over 100 mm of rain within four hours on Monday, prompting the Weather Department to issue an orange alert. Authorities have encouraged the public to remain cautious, avoid non-essential travel, and adhere to official guidelines amidst the adverse weather.

The deputy commissioner, alongside the police commissioner, is actively monitoring the situation from the control room, aiming to manage traffic and waterlogging issues. The heavy rains have disrupted daily life, slowed traffic, and even sparked local protests, with congress workers denouncing the state government's crisis management efforts.

(With inputs from agencies.)

