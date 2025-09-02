India's Semiconductor Surge: PM Modi Inaugurates Semicon India 2025

Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the fourth edition of 'Semicon India' on Tuesday, asserting that the global community recognizes and supports India's burgeoning role in the semiconductor sector. With experts and representatives from over 50 countries in attendance, Modi expressed confidence in India's future as a semiconductor hub.

Modi emphasized the nation's readiness to attract investors, predicting a milestone where products 'Designed in India, Made in India' become globally trusted. Highlighting 7.8% GDP growth in Q1 FY 2025-26, he lauded India's economic resilience amid global challenges stemming from 'economic selfishness'.

With semiconductors heralded as 'digital diamonds' of the 21st century, Modi vowed that India is evolving beyond backend operations to become a comprehensive player in semiconductor manufacturing. Despite a delayed start, he assured that India's advances in technology would soon lead to significant global impact.

Since 2021, the Semicon India initiative has rapidly progressed with approvals for several semiconductor plants. An investment exceeding Rs 1.5 lakh crore is underway for 10 projects, reflecting growing international confidence. The National Single Window System has streamlined processes, further encouraging investment.

The conference, drawing over 20,750 participants including international delegates, focuses on strengthening India's semiconductor ecosystem. Featuring in-depth sessions and discussions on industry progress and innovations, it aims to foster sustainable growth in the sector. Union IT Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw showcased the first made-in-India chip, marking a significant step in technological advancement.

(With inputs from agencies.)