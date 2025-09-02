Left Menu

Axis of Upheaval: Changemakers of Eastern Diplomacy

In a rare convergence, China's President Xi Jinping hosted Russian and North Korean leaders in a show of anti-Western solidarity. Analysts are watching for strengthened defense ties that may shift Asia-Pacific military dynamics. The summit also highlighted China's diplomatic influence amid U.S. isolationist policies.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 02-09-2025 12:35 IST | Created: 02-09-2025 12:35 IST
Axis of Upheaval: Changemakers of Eastern Diplomacy

In a historic gathering aimed at challenging Western influence, China's President Xi Jinping hosted Russian and North Korean leaders in a display of solidarity. This meeting included strategic talks and potential defense alignments, highlighting a shift in global power dynamics.

The summit gains significance as tensions with the West persist, especially through U.S. President Donald Trump's isolationist approach. With the presence of Iran's leader, analysts are observing whether new defense ties among these authoritarian nations will emerge.

Conversations extended beyond formal talks, with the signing of crucial energy agreements between Russia and China, underscoring the deepening relationship. This event, marked by China's massive military parade, underscored its growing influence and sparked global interest in future geopolitical alignments.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Dharmendra Yadav Criticizes BJP-Led Centre's Foreign Policy

Dharmendra Yadav Criticizes BJP-Led Centre's Foreign Policy

 India
2
Security Breach at MLA Hostel: Call for Action

Security Breach at MLA Hostel: Call for Action

 India
3
Liverpool's Record-Breaking Transfer Extravaganza: Premier League Sets New Spending Milestones

Liverpool's Record-Breaking Transfer Extravaganza: Premier League Sets New S...

 United Kingdom
4
BJP Accuses Congress of Voter Fraud Involvement

BJP Accuses Congress of Voter Fraud Involvement

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Affordable IoT-Based Irrigation System Cuts Water Use by 70% in Farming Trials

Mobility as a Service in Thailand: Trust and Travel Benefits Outweigh Social Influence

From Labels to Data: Transforming Supermarkets into Hubs of Health and Sustainability

Reimagining Patient Care Through Blockchain Security and Metaverse Innovation

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025