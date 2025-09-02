Axis of Upheaval: Changemakers of Eastern Diplomacy
In a rare convergence, China's President Xi Jinping hosted Russian and North Korean leaders in a show of anti-Western solidarity. Analysts are watching for strengthened defense ties that may shift Asia-Pacific military dynamics. The summit also highlighted China's diplomatic influence amid U.S. isolationist policies.
In a historic gathering aimed at challenging Western influence, China's President Xi Jinping hosted Russian and North Korean leaders in a display of solidarity. This meeting included strategic talks and potential defense alignments, highlighting a shift in global power dynamics.
The summit gains significance as tensions with the West persist, especially through U.S. President Donald Trump's isolationist approach. With the presence of Iran's leader, analysts are observing whether new defense ties among these authoritarian nations will emerge.
Conversations extended beyond formal talks, with the signing of crucial energy agreements between Russia and China, underscoring the deepening relationship. This event, marked by China's massive military parade, underscored its growing influence and sparked global interest in future geopolitical alignments.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Kim Jong Un's Diplomatic Pivot: North Korea's Strategic Moves in Beijing
High-Stakes Diplomacy: Putin and Kim's Potential China Meeting
Kim Jong Un's Diplomatic Journey: Strengthening Ties with China
On the Rails with Kim Jong Un: The Legacy of North Korea's Armored Trains
Kim Jong Un's Diplomatic Journey to China: A New Chapter in Global Politics