Axis of Upheaval: Changemakers of Eastern Diplomacy

In a historic gathering aimed at challenging Western influence, China's President Xi Jinping hosted Russian and North Korean leaders in a display of solidarity. This meeting included strategic talks and potential defense alignments, highlighting a shift in global power dynamics.

The summit gains significance as tensions with the West persist, especially through U.S. President Donald Trump's isolationist approach. With the presence of Iran's leader, analysts are observing whether new defense ties among these authoritarian nations will emerge.

Conversations extended beyond formal talks, with the signing of crucial energy agreements between Russia and China, underscoring the deepening relationship. This event, marked by China's massive military parade, underscored its growing influence and sparked global interest in future geopolitical alignments.

