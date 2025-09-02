Slice Appoints Former RBI Executive as Part-time Chairman to Propel Banking Vision

In a strategic move, slice has announced the appointment of Eugene Emmanuel Karthak, formerly an Executive Director at the Reserve Bank of India, as Part-time Chairman and Independent Director of its Bank Board. This step is seen as critical for the company's stability and growth.

Mr. Karthak brings over 30 years of expertise from India's central bank, where he led IT and Corporate Services and was Regional Director in Delhi and Bengaluru. He played a significant role in regulatory compliance and policy enforcement during his tenure. His background includes positions at Andhra Bank and Jana Small Finance Bank.

Slice is keen on transforming banking in India through digital innovations and UPI integration. The appointment of Mr. Karthak is expected to strengthen slice's governance as it continues to expand its reach and services across underserved regions, fostering financial inclusion and regional employment.

(With inputs from agencies.)