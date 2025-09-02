The Invisible Bonds: Young and Old in African Communities

In the vibrant lands of Africa, an often unseen connection persists between the continent's burgeoning youth and its rapidly growing elder population. As resources pour into nurturing the young, a significant portion of the elderly remains marginalized, battling poverty and neglect.

This disparity creates a multitude of shared experiences, as noted by Dr. Emmanuel Mugerwa, a geriatrician at Reach One Touch One clinic. He highlights that both children and the elderly face profound shortages, intertwining their destinies in unexpected ways. In Uganda, half the population is under 18, while the elderly are a small yet fast-increasing group.

Grandparents often become primary caregivers for their grandchildren when parents are absent, exemplified by stories like Felista Kemitaare's and Rose Liru's. Their struggles underline the deep intergenerational bonds as they navigate poverty and illiteracy while striving to provide for the young.

