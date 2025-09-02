Left Menu

Yogurt Festival: Bulgarian Probiotic Delights Captivate Chinese Tourists

The Bulgarian village of Momchilovtsi hosts an annual yogurt festival attracting hundreds of Chinese tourists drawn by the yogurt's reputed health benefits. This event celebrates the local dairy industry's specialties. Bulgarian yoghurt is particularly popular due to its health-boosting Lactobacillus bulgaricus bacteria.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 02-09-2025 16:03 IST | Created: 02-09-2025 16:03 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Every year, the otherwise quiet mountain village of Momchilovtsi in Bulgaria becomes a bustling hub of activity as it hosts a unique festival celebrating its world-renowned yoghurt.

Hundreds of Chinese tourists make the journey to the Rhodope Mountains, eager to experience the health benefits associated with Bulgarian yoghurt, now a popular product in China. Performances of traditional folk music accompany the festivities as local producers, some speaking Mandarin, engage with tourists and offer samples. The event promotes cultural exchanges and commercial opportunities.

The global appeal of Bulgarian yoghurt is not a recent phenomenon; its origins date back to early 20th-century research by scientists who linked its consumption to longevity. With claims supported by recent studies, Bulgarian yoghurt remains a significant product both culturally and economically.

(With inputs from agencies.)

