Adani Power Set to Transform with Coal Mining Approval in Madhya Pradesh

Adani Power has gained official approval to begin mining at the Dhirauli mine in Singrauli district, Madhya Pradesh, as stated by the coal ministry.

This strategic development is poised to significantly boost Adani Power's raw material security and reinforce its position within the power sector, according to a company statement. The Dhirauli Mine, owned by Mahan Energen Ltd—a subsidiary—boasts a peak production capacity of 6.5 million tonnes per annum (MTPA), including 5 MTPA from open-cast mining and further output from underground operations. Geological reports indicate a gross reserve of 620 million metric tonnes (MMT), which promises long-term supply and operational stability.

To align with responsible mining practices, Adani Power plans to wash and process the mined coal within the mine area, reducing emissions. CEO SB Khyalia highlighted the commencement at Dhirauli as a vital step towards self-sufficiency and sustainable expansion, optimizing input costs and delivering competitively priced power. This marks their first captive mine under a 30-year lease. The Dhirauli block will supply power to both Adani's merchant power requirements and nearby expansion projects, bolstering India's power capacity.

(With inputs from agencies.)