Yogi Government Launches Transparency-Focused Outsourcing Reforms in Uttar Pradesh

In a landmark decision aimed at boosting transparency and accountability in outsourcing services, the Yogi government has sanctioned the establishment of the Uttar Pradesh Outsource Service Corporation Limited. The decision, one among 15 proposals cleared by the Cabinet led by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, is a pivotal step towards securing the rights of outsourcing workers.

Structured as a non-profit public limited company under Section-8 of the Companies Act, 2013, the corporation will now oversee the empanelment of outsourcing agencies, ensuring a systematic selection process via the GeM portal. Employees will benefit from three-year terms with direct salary transfers ranging from Rs 16,000 to Rs 20,000 monthly, along with EPF and ESI contributions, boosting financial security. Immediate terminations can occur if irregularities are detected.

Finance and Parliamentary Affairs Minister Suresh Khanna highlighted the ongoing issue of agencies undermining worker payments and skirting mandatory contributions. "This initiative eradicates irregularities, guaranteeing employees their rightful dues," he asserted. Additional benefits include social security and reservation for various groups, maternity leave for female employees, periodic skill enhancement training, and Rs 15,000 funeral assistance. Meanwhile, in the sphere of urban transport, the introduction of electric buses under a Net Cost Contract model promises to modernize service delivery in major cities, emphasizing the state's forward-looking governance approach.

(With inputs from agencies.)