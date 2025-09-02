Left Menu

Delhi Police Reunites Over 130 Missing Individuals with Families in August

Delhi's South-West District Police have successfully traced and reunited 48 missing children and 82 adults with their families in August through 'Operation Milap'. Swift and coordinated searches included local enquiries, CCTV checks, and collaboration with transport staff. Over 930 people were recovered this year.

Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant breakthrough, the Delhi South-West District Police have successfully traced and reunited 130 missing individuals, comprising 48 children and 82 adults, with their families throughout the month of August. The exercise, part of the broader 'Operation Milap', underscores the dedication and commitment of the police force in resolving cases of missing persons.

Upon receiving alerts, police teams swung into action, launching search operations aided by local community inquiries. The efforts were bolstered by meticulously checking CCTV footage and widely disseminating photographs of missing children and suspects at busy transportation hubs such as auto stands, e-rickshaw points, bus depots, and railway stations. Additionally, police sought assistance from bus drivers, conductors, and local vendors to track the movement of the missing individuals.

The operation spanned various police stations in the district, each contributing to the successful tracing of missing persons. Notably, PS Kapashera played a vital role in locating several missing children and adults. The continued drive saw police teams check records from neighboring police precincts and hospitals, ensuring a comprehensive and coordinated recovery effort. As a result, hopes were restored for several families who were eventually reunited with their loved ones.

(With inputs from agencies.)

