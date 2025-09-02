Supporters protest suspension of BRS MLC K Kavitha, call it 'injustice'

Supporters of Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) MLC K Kavitha gathered outside her residence on Tuesday shortly after her suspension from the party was announced. Ravi Rathod, Youth Vice President of Telangana Jagruthi, condemned the move, calling it an injustice.

"Injustice has been done... The way she has been suspended is absolutely wrong. We condemn this..." Rathod told ANI. Party workers raised slogans and said the matter was being taken seriously.

"The party leadership is taking this matter seriously as the recent behaviour and ongoing anti-party activities of party MLC K. Kavitha are damaging the BRS party," they said. BRS President K Chandrasekhar Rao announced Kavitha's suspension from the party with immediate effect due to her alleged "anti-party activities.

"The decision was taken by the party president, K Chandrasekhar Rao, who said that her behaviour and actions were "damaging" the party's reputation. In a post on X, the BRS said, "The party leadership is taking this matter seriously as the recent behaviour and ongoing anti-party activities of party MLC Smt. K. Kavitha are damaging the BRS party. Party President Sri K. Chandrasekhar Rao has taken a decision to suspend Smt. K. Kavitha from the party with immediate effect."

On September 1, BRS MLC K Kavith, while reacting to the Telangana government's decision to order a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probe into the Kaleshwaram project, alleged that any taint on KCR's image regarding the Kaleshwaram issue is due to BRS leaders Harish Rao and Santosh Rao, accusing them of conspiring against her and KCR. She stated, "In the CBI probe, KCR will emerge spotless, like a pearl washed clean...If KCR's image is tainted in the Kaleshwaram issue, the reason is Harish Rao and Santosh Rao. Despite several conspiracies against me by them, I endured. Behind Harish and Santosh Rao, it is certainly Revanth Reddy. KCR is facing a CBI probe because of Harish Rao and Santosh Rao."

She further said, "I am not a puppet to play to the tunes of the BJP or the Congress...KCR never thinks about food or money. But false accusations are being hurled at KCR. People will remember the Kaleshwaram project for 200 years to come. It is tragic that a great leader like KCR is now facing a CBI probe" (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)